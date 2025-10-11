Tragic Blasts: A History of Deadly U.S. Industrial Explosions

In a somber reminder of industrial risks, catastrophic explosions have marked recent U.S. history. On Friday, a blast at a Tennessee military plant underscores ongoing vulnerabilities.

Among the deadliest was the Texas City Refinery explosion in 2005, claiming 15 lives and injuring 180. Meanwhile, the 2008 Imperial Sugar disaster highlighted the dangers of combustible dust.

The Deepwater Horizon catastrophe in 2010 remains infamous for both tragic human loss and environmental devastation. Recent incidents at facilities like R.M. Palmer in 2023 show continued safety challenges across industries.

