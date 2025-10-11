Left Menu

Trump Administration Opposes IMO's Net-Zero Framework

The Trump administration has announced its plan to use visa restrictions and sanctions against countries supporting the International Maritime Organization's 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal, which is set for a vote next week. The administration opposes the proposal, citing concerns over increased costs for U.S. citizens and industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 04:58 IST
The Trump administration is considering imposing visa restrictions and sanctions on countries backing the International Maritime Organization's 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal. This development comes as the proposal is slated for a vote next week.

The administration has expressed a strong stance against the framework, asserting that it would lead to increased costs impacting American citizens, energy providers, shipping companies, and tourists. The proposal is part of an effort to establish net-zero emissions targets within the maritime industry.

In a statement released on Friday, the administration made its position clear, aiming to protect U.S. economic interests against any measures perceived as economically disadvantageous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

