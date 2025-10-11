Trump Administration Opposes IMO's Net-Zero Framework
The Trump administration has announced its plan to use visa restrictions and sanctions against countries supporting the International Maritime Organization's 'Net-Zero Framework' proposal, which is set for a vote next week. The administration opposes the proposal, citing concerns over increased costs for U.S. citizens and industries.
The administration has expressed a strong stance against the framework, asserting that it would lead to increased costs impacting American citizens, energy providers, shipping companies, and tourists. The proposal is part of an effort to establish net-zero emissions targets within the maritime industry.
In a statement released on Friday, the administration made its position clear, aiming to protect U.S. economic interests against any measures perceived as economically disadvantageous.
