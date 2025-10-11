U.S. Threatens Sanctions Over UN Maritime Emission Proposal

The United States has issued a stark warning, threatening sanctions and visa restrictions against countries that back a United Nations proposal aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the ocean shipping sector. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is set to vote on its Net-Zero Framework proposal next week, which seeks to curtail carbon dioxide emissions globally. The shipping industry, which contributes nearly 3% to the world's greenhouse gases, is under pressure to adopt a unified regulatory framework, though large oil tanker companies have voiced significant reservations.

In a joint statement on Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed strong opposition to the proposal, deeming it a threat to the global economy by imposing a 'regressive financial regime' that could negatively impact American citizens and U.S. businesses. They firmly stated that the administration will not support any policy that adds to the financial burden of energy providers, shipping companies, or consumers.

Supporters of the IMO's initiative argue that without a comprehensive global regulation, the industry will deal with a fragmented regulatory landscape that increases costs while failing to curb emissions effectively. Nevertheless, U.S. officials have hinted at possible retaliatory measures against supporting nations, including banning their ships from U.S. ports, imposing fee increases, and instituting sanctions on officials promoting the IMO's climate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)