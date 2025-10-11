Left Menu

India's Mariculture: A Rising Tide to Meet Seafood Demand

To meet India's seafood demand, mariculture needs to increase to 25 lakh tonnes by 2047. CMFRI's Grinson George highlighted the sector's potential, advocating for modern technologies and policies. India's vast coastline offers opportunities in seaweed farming and sustainable fisheries growth.

  • India

India is poised to ramp up its mariculture output to 25 lakh tonnes by 2047 as the nation aims to satisfy its burgeoning seafood appetite. The current production stands at 1.5 lakh tonnes, according to CMFRI Director Grinson George, who stressed the sector's transformative potential during a recent speech.

Utilizing advanced technologies such as cage culture and Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA), India is set to enhance its marine fisheries dramatically. George was speaking at the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), an initiative to bolster fisheries.

With its extensive coastline and ideal conditions, India is positioned to become a global mariculture leader. The CMFRI director emphasized the need for a national mariculture policy to ensure sustainable growth and attract large-scale investments in this promising sector.

