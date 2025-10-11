Assam CM Champions Justice Access at East Zone Conference

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the significance of the law as a trust bridge between the state and its citizens during the East Zone Regional Conference in Sonapur. He highlighted that the forum, gathering judicial minds from the eastern and north-eastern states, aims to fortify justice accessibility, particularly for marginalized communities.

Commending the Assam State Legal Services Authority and the Gauhati High Court for organizing the conference under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Sarma stressed the importance of collective efforts to simplify and make justice accessible for all. The CM lauded NALSA's nationwide movement in providing legal aid and awareness, especially to the underprivileged and inside prisons.

Sarma pointed out the unique challenges posed by the diverse Northeast region, including child marriages and the drug trade, advocating for harmonizing child safeguarding laws and promoting education and empowerment of girls. He also mentioned NALSA's SAMVAD Scheme to aid tribal communities and legal entities. The conference addressed these issues and emphasized digital justice access and raising legal awareness in rural areas.

