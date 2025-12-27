Left Menu

High-Value Property Seizures in Udhampur's Battle Against Drug Trade

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized properties worth over Rs 2 crore from Shakti Singh and Koushal Sharma in Udhampur district. The properties, linked to NDPS cases, were acquired through narcotics proceeds. With these attachments, the total property value attached in Udhampur reached Rs 21.5 crore this year.

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trade, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth over Rs 2 crore belonging to two drug peddlers in Udhampur district.

An official reported that the residence of Shakti Singh and 1 kanal of land valued at Rs 1.30 crore were seized. This action followed a case registered under the NDPS Act at Rehambal police station this year.

Similarly, assets including another house, 1 kanal of land, and an SUV owned by Koushal Sharma, alias Biru, were also attached, with a combined worth exceeding Rs 70 lakh. Investigations confirmed these assets were procured through narcotics trafficking proceeds. The total property attachment in Udhampur for the year has reached Rs 21.5 crore.

