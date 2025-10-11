Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Democracy and Global Unity at Commonwealth Conference
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted India's democratic spirit and global roles at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, emphasizing democracy, equality, and justice. He addressed collective global challenges like climate change and health, praised India’s empowerment of women, and advocated for technology serving humanity.
Country:
- India
At the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla underscored India's democratic commitment and role as a global partner. He detailed India's adherence to democracy, equality, and justice, with the Constitution as a guiding force over the past 75 years, dubbing democracy as India's soul and equality as its resolve.
Addressing global challenges, Birla stressed the need for collective action against threats like climate change and pandemics. Highlighting food and health security, he lauded India's contributions, including vaccine and medicine distribution during COVID-19, proving India's emergence as a reliable global partner.
Birla also pointed to India's achievements in empowerment, citing increased women's representation in politics and technological advancements as a means to enhance transparency and democracy. India's ancient democratic heritage, he noted, continues to shape its present and future, promoting shared values and unity within the Commonwealth.
