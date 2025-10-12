New Zealand's Bold Move to Slash Methane Emissions: A Pathway to Sustainable Farming

New Zealand announced a commitment to cut biogenic methane emissions by 24% by 2050, marking a significant move in environmental policy. The country's conservative government emphasized that this decision aims to safeguard the agriculture sector while aligning with climate obligations.

Previously, a controversial plan to impose charges on agricultural emissions, such as methane from livestock, was abandoned after backlash from the farming community. Agriculture remains a substantial contributor to New Zealand's overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay conveyed that the methane reduction target reflects a collaborative approach with the industry, balancing food production needs and environmental responsibilities. If endorsed by the cabinet, this strategy will be evaluated by 2040 to ensure it remains in step with scientific advancements and international partner commitments.