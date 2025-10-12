Left Menu

India's Nuclear Leap: Fast-Breeder Reactor Fuel Loading Commences

Fuel loading at India's first fast-breeder reactor in Kalpakkam is set to begin, marking a significant milestone. The sodium-cooled reactor aims to achieve first criticality within six months, advancing India's nuclear energy program. This move is pivotal for recycling spent fuel, key to India's three-stage nuclear strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:12 IST
India's Nuclear Leap: Fast-Breeder Reactor Fuel Loading Commences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for India's nuclear energy capabilities, the country is poised to commence fuel loading at its first prototype fast-breeder reactor in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. This advancement comes after Indian nuclear scientists successfully navigated several technical hurdles, setting the stage for the facility's operational phase.

The reactor, a sodium-cooled 500 MWe marvel, will be the second of its kind globally after Russia's unit. The milestone follows initial setbacks post its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, yet recent approvals by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board have paved the way for fuel loading and eventual full-scale operations.

Upon reaching full capacity, the reactor will play a critical role in India's three-stage nuclear energy program—transforming spent fuel into a power source, and contributing significantly to the projected 100 GW quantum leap in the nation's nuclear power landscape by 2031-32.

TRENDING

1
Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Maratho...

 India
2
JD(U) Prepares for Bihar Elections with Candidate Overhaul

JD(U) Prepares for Bihar Elections with Candidate Overhaul

 India
3
Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

Unlocking the Heartbeat Budget: A New Health Metric

 United Kingdom
4
Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

Festive Season Travel Boom: Hotels and Buses at Full Throttle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025