Tata Capital's Low-Key Market Debut: Analyzing the Largest IPO of 2023

Tata Capital Ltd's shares had a modest opening on their debut, ending over 1% higher than the issue price of Rs 326. Trading began at Rs 330 on both BSE and NSE, indicating a 1.22% increase.

Throughout the trading session, the stock peaked at Rs 332.80 and dipped to Rs 326.15 on the BSE, ultimately closing at Rs 330.40, up by 1.34%. On NSE, it climbed to Rs 333 before settling at Rs 330.50, marking a 1.38% rise.

Tata Capital's IPO, fully subscribed on the last bidding day, is 2023's largest, with a Rs 15,512 crore share sale at Rs 310-326 per share. This aligns with RBI mandates for listing upper-layer NBFCs within three years, strengthening the company's Tier-1 capital for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)