Left Menu

RBI's Bold Reforms: A New Era for Indian Banks

Global rating agencies applaud the RBI's recent reform package, citing its potential to enhance the banking operating environment in India. The introduction of an expected credit loss framework and revised Basel III norms aims to align Indian banks with international standards, boosting credit flow and economic growth prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:09 IST
RBI's Bold Reforms: A New Era for Indian Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global rating agencies have positively assessed the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comprehensive reform package, underlining its potential to fortify the banking operating environment.

S&P Global Ratings highlighted the RBI's decision to embrace an expected credit loss (ECL) framework alongside revised Basel III norms as a timely strategy that could enhance banking prospects amidst economic growth.

With the final implementation of ECL set for April 1, 2027, banks are provided a five-year transition period to adjust, aiming to mitigate any adverse impact on profitability and capital. Anticipated higher capital ratios under Basel III reforms are also expected to support ECL provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expansion

Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expan...

 India
2
Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

Lula's Next Supreme Court Nomination Awaited

 Global
3
Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

Demand for a Second Renaissance: Ensuring Safety for Women in Bengal

 India
4
Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025