Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

Global equities, led by MSCI’s index, rebounded after U.S. President Trump's softened stance on trade with China. Despite the recovery, gold prices hit new records, highlighting ongoing market fears. Investors are closely watching potential U.S.-China talks and upcoming earnings reports from major banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity markets saw a rebound on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a more conciliatory approach in the ongoing trade dispute with China. This comes after Friday's sharp sell-off, which was triggered by Trump's threats of imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese exports.

Though the U.S. markets rallied, with the Dow Jones climbing over 480 points, the day's optimism was tempered by soaring gold prices, hitting unprecedented heights, which indicated persistent uncertainty. Market strategist Tim Ghriskey highlighted that gold remains a 'fear trade' even with easing U.S.-China tensions.

Additionally, analysts have adjusted their forecasts for gold, projecting it could reach $5,000 an ounce next year. Investors are also eyeing U.S.-China dialogue prospects and await key earnings reports from major banks that could influence market valuations moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

