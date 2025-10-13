Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

Amid outrage over an alleged gangrape in Durgapur, West Bengal, civil society group Abhaya Manch has called for a 'Reclaim the Night Again' protest. The demonstration, scheduled for October 14 at Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand, aims to demand justice and safety for women and marginalized communities.

Activist Satabdi Das criticized the state administration for failing to protect women. She urged continued protests until women and trans-queer communities feel secure enough to move freely, denouncing comments by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that advised women to stay indoors after dark.

The incident involved a 23-year-old medical student allegedly gang-raped near her college. Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case. The ongoing protests highlight the broader issue of women's safety in public spaces.

