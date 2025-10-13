Left Menu

Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal

Following another alleged gangrape in Durgapur, Abhaya Manch announces a 'Reclaim the Night Again' protest. Women-Trans-Queer United urges citizens to gather against patriarchal norms and demand safety. West Bengal's administration faces criticism as activists push for change in ensuring public security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:09 IST
Reclaim the Night: A Protest Against Injustice in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid outrage over an alleged gangrape in Durgapur, West Bengal, civil society group Abhaya Manch has called for a 'Reclaim the Night Again' protest. The demonstration, scheduled for October 14 at Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand, aims to demand justice and safety for women and marginalized communities.

Activist Satabdi Das criticized the state administration for failing to protect women. She urged continued protests until women and trans-queer communities feel secure enough to move freely, denouncing comments by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that advised women to stay indoors after dark.

The incident involved a 23-year-old medical student allegedly gang-raped near her college. Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case. The ongoing protests highlight the broader issue of women's safety in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025