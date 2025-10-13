Left Menu

European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing

European stocks posted modest gains after tensions between the US and China eased, following US President Donald Trump's softened trade rhetoric. Major moves included boosts in technology and basic resources sectors, with notable deals like the Warburg Pincus acquisition of PSI Software and potential offers for Big Yellow Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:57 IST
European Stocks Rebound Amid US-China Trade Tensions Easing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks saw a modest rise on Monday, recovering from Friday's steep downturn. This uptick comes as U.S. President Donald Trump softened his previously aggressive trade stance against China. The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.4%, regaining some ground after a recent 1.3% dip caused by tariff threats. Trump's conciliatory approach over the weekend helped steady the markets and alleviate fears of an impending trade war. The European markets, along with Wall Street, reacted positively to this shift.

Although China's firm standpoint on tariffs continues to loom, strategists believe the market is resilient. European stocks remain just shy of last week's record highs, buoyed by a robust artificial intelligence sector and potential U.S. interest rate cuts. However, renewed trade war concerns continue to stir volatility, with significant market players like ASML and PSI Software seeing substantial gains. Europe's "fear gauge" hit a two-month peak, reflecting ongoing market anxiety.

In individual moves, PSI Software surged 35.8% following news of its acquisition by Warburg Pincus, while Exosens saw a 10.5% increase amid Theon International's acquisition plans. France's CAC 40 rose modestly due in part to Sebastien Lecornu's reappointment as Prime Minister, although political uncertainties persist. Meanwhile, Big Yellow Group's shares jumped 15.4%, fueled by early-stage acquisition considerations from Blackstone Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025