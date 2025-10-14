Left Menu

Karnataka Debates Ban on RSS Activities Amidst Political Dynamics

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reviews potential ban on RSS activities in government areas, following Tamil Nadu's lead. Minister Priyank Kharge cited concerns about the RSS's influence on youth. Concurrently, political tensions rise over potential cabinet reshuffle and CM position dynamics between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:22 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a review of Tamil Nadu's decision to ban Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government spaces, following a suggestion from Minister Priyank Kharge. Kharge argued that RSS practices oppose constitutional values and unduly influence young minds in schools and colleges.

In a show of political strategy, talk of a possible cabinet reshuffle came to light, raising questions about the representation of the Valmiki community and the persistent undercurrents between Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, over the Chief Minister post.

Amidst speculations of power dynamics and an imminent reshuffle, Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, have downplayed such developments, affirming Siddaramaiah's full-term governance while urging party members to steer clear of public disputes concerning leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

