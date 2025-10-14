Jammu and Kashmir's Investor Surge: A Decade of Growth on the NSE

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an impressive tenfold increase in its investor base on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over the past decade, signaling a surge in financial literacy and confidence in formal financial systems. From 65,000 investors in 2015, the number soared to 6.51 lakh by 2025, a growth rate that outstrips the national average.

NSE's Managing Director and CEO, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, highlighted this as a demonstration of India's expanding financial inclusion and urged investors to focus on informed, long-term investments. Chauhan recommended that investors avoid cryptocurrencies due to their lack of intrinsic value, advising them to make well-researched decisions.

The region's growth is largely attributed to enhanced internet connectivity and awareness, with a strong contribution from young investors and women, who now make up 25% of Jammu and Kashmir's investor base, exceeding the national average. The state's Compound Annual Growth Rate for investors stands at 25.5%, indicating a robust upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)