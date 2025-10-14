Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Investor Surge: A Decade of Growth on the NSE

Jammu and Kashmir's investor base on the National Stock Exchange has multiplied tenfold in ten years, reflecting increased financial awareness and trust. With youth and women spearheading this rise, the region's participation outpaces the national average, highlighting deepening financial inclusion and economic participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an impressive tenfold increase in its investor base on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) over the past decade, signaling a surge in financial literacy and confidence in formal financial systems. From 65,000 investors in 2015, the number soared to 6.51 lakh by 2025, a growth rate that outstrips the national average.

NSE's Managing Director and CEO, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, highlighted this as a demonstration of India's expanding financial inclusion and urged investors to focus on informed, long-term investments. Chauhan recommended that investors avoid cryptocurrencies due to their lack of intrinsic value, advising them to make well-researched decisions.

The region's growth is largely attributed to enhanced internet connectivity and awareness, with a strong contribution from young investors and women, who now make up 25% of Jammu and Kashmir's investor base, exceeding the national average. The state's Compound Annual Growth Rate for investors stands at 25.5%, indicating a robust upward trajectory.

