Rooftop Solar Surge: PMSGY's Ambitious Drive and Emerging Hurdles

A report highlights the growth and challenges of India's Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY) in promoting residential rooftop solar energy. Despite significant installations, the scheme faces challenges in achieving its ambitious targets due to low awareness, financial access issues, and fragmented supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:03 IST
  • India

India's Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY) has successfully added approximately 4.9 GW of residential rooftop solar capacity. However, despite a significant uptick in applications, only a fraction of the ambitious 1 crore installation target has been met, according to a report released by IEEFA and JMK Research & Analytics.

The report underscores key challenges such as low consumer awareness, limited financial access, and fragmented supply chains hindering the full potential of rooftop solar adoption. Experts suggest that addressing these issues through state-level targets and streamlined processes will be crucial in meeting the FY2027 target of 30GW capacity.

Gujarat leads in installed capacity, while a nationwide capacity-building program aims to upskill stakeholders. However, persistent barriers necessitate marketing campaigns and advanced consumer support to promote widespread adoption of standardized, commodity-based solar solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

