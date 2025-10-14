Left Menu

RBL Bank Denies Sale Rumors, Affirms Growth Focus

RBL Bank affirms its growth strategy, dismissing claims that Emirates NBD Bank plans to acquire a controlling stake. The bank routinely explores shareholder value opportunities but states such discussions do not require disclosure at this stage. RBL shares hit a 52-week high following initial news reports.

Updated: 14-10-2025 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RBL Bank has firmly denied reports suggesting that Emirates NBD Bank is poised to buy a majority stake, asserting its commitment to a growth trajectory focused on enhancing shareholder value.

The private sector lender clarified in a regulatory filing that the news article alleging such an acquisition contains incorrect information. Despite routinely exploring opportunities to boost shareholder value, RBL Bank maintains these discussions don't merit disclosure under the current regulatory framework.

Following the speculation, RBL Bank's share price surged to a 52-week high of Rs 299.65 during early trading on Tuesday, closing slightly lower at Rs 290.90, marking a 0.26% increase over its previous closing value on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

