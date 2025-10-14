Rahul Gandhi Urges Justice in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Death

In a recent address, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar as a "tragedy" destabilizing the conscience of Indian society and governance systems. The Congress MP condemned the delay in allowing the victim's wife to perform his last rites, even a week post-incident.

Highlighting the emotional toll on the deceased officer's family, Gandhi called the Union and Haryana governments "stone-hearted" for their inaction. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana government, urging immediate action to arrest the perpetrators and provide justice.

Gandhi's visit to the bereaved family underscored his support, accompanied by senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police are investigating, with a focus on obtaining the officer's laptop, a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

