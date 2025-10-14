Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Justice in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Death

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Haryana and Union governments for their inaction in the suicide case of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. He called for urgent justice for the officer's family and highlighted the need for immediate arrests. Gandhi visited Puran Kumar's family, expressing grief and solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi Urges Justice in Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic Death
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with family of IPS Puran Kumar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar as a "tragedy" destabilizing the conscience of Indian society and governance systems. The Congress MP condemned the delay in allowing the victim's wife to perform his last rites, even a week post-incident.

Highlighting the emotional toll on the deceased officer's family, Gandhi called the Union and Haryana governments "stone-hearted" for their inaction. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana government, urging immediate action to arrest the perpetrators and provide justice.

Gandhi's visit to the bereaved family underscored his support, accompanied by senior Congress leaders. Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police are investigating, with a focus on obtaining the officer's laptop, a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

 India
3
Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

 India
4
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025