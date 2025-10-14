Left Menu

Agri Startup Two Brothers Organic Farms Secures Rs 110 Crore Funding

Two Brothers Organic Farms has raised Rs 110 crore in a funding round led by 360 One Asset, with intentions to enhance manufacturing, marketing, and global presence. The company focuses on regenerative farming, offering chemical-free products and aims to significantly boost its revenue in coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:24 IST
Agri startup Two Brothers Organic Farms announced on Tuesday that it has successfully secured Rs 110 crore in a funding round spearheaded by 360 One Asset. This capital influx will be utilized for improving manufacturing, marketing, brand building, farmer training, and expanding the company's international reach, as outlined in a recent company statement.

Founded by farmers, the company is dedicated to producing nutrient-dense, chemical-free foods through regenerative farming practices. Currently, Two Brothers Organic Farms offers over 100 products, including A2 cultured ghee and cold-pressed oils. The enterprise has achieved an annual revenue of Rs 200 crore and aims to increase this figure to Rs 1,000 crore in the forthcoming years.

Co-founder Satyajit Hange expressed excitement about the backing from distinguished investors aligned with their mission to foster transparent and sustainable food systems. Meanwhile, his brother and co-founder Ajinkya Hange emphasized plans to expand the company's presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The funding round also included participation from Rainmatter Investments, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, and IGNITE Growth LLP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

