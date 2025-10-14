Left Menu

Wells Fargo's Triumphant Quarter: Profit Surges as Asset Cap Lifted

Wells Fargo surpasses Wall Street's expectations for its third-quarter profit and raises its profitability target after the Federal Reserve lifts a crucial asset cap, enabling growth. The bank now aims for a 17-18% return on tangible common equity, boosting investor confidence and shares by 3% in premarket trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:27 IST
Wells Fargo's Triumphant Quarter: Profit Surges as Asset Cap Lifted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major boost to its growth strategy, Wells Fargo outperformed Wall Street's profit predictions for the third quarter and upgraded its profitability target after regulators removed an asset cap that had long stymied its expansion.

The Federal Reserve's decision to remove the $1.95 trillion asset cap in June marked a pivotal moment in the bank's post-scandal comeback, allowing CEO Charlie Scharf to spearhead growth initiatives. This development raised investor optimism, causing the bank's shares to jump by 3% in premarket trading.

Wells Fargo now targets a 17% to 18% return on tangible common equity, climbing from a previous 15%, amidst solid financial health indicators and economic resilience. It reported an increase in net interest income to $11.95 billion for the quarter, reflecting a 2% year-over-year rise. With the Federal Reserve's recent rate cuts expected to further improve interest income, the bank's net income reached $5.59 billion, or $1.66 per share, surpassing analysts' predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States
2
Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

 India
3
India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

India's Rise in the Global Branded Residences Arena

 India
4
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025