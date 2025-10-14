Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in India's Military Strategy

In a recent revelation, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations, outlined the strategic triumph of Operation Sindoor. The operation, enacted in response to the Pahalgam terror strike, was characterized by its precision and strategic integration, achieving India's military and political goals against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' conclave, Lt Gen Ghai emphasized that the action was a direct response to modern terrorism and complex operational landscapes. He stated that this marked a pivotal moment in India's military history, demonstrating a sophisticated approach beyond the conventional binaries of peace and war.

The operation's success was underlined by India's careful fusion of military action, diplomatic engagement, and economic measures—exemplified by the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The operation ended with Pakistan calling for a cessation of hostilities within 88 hours, underscoring the operation's strategic impact.

