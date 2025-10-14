Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in India's Military Strategy

India's Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor in achieving political and military aims against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism. The operation showcased India's evolving doctrine of strategic fusion and demonstrated a significant shift beyond traditional peace and war paradigms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:24 IST
Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in India's Military Strategy
Director General Of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent revelation, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations, outlined the strategic triumph of Operation Sindoor. The operation, enacted in response to the Pahalgam terror strike, was characterized by its precision and strategic integration, achieving India's military and political goals against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

Addressing the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' conclave, Lt Gen Ghai emphasized that the action was a direct response to modern terrorism and complex operational landscapes. He stated that this marked a pivotal moment in India's military history, demonstrating a sophisticated approach beyond the conventional binaries of peace and war.

The operation's success was underlined by India's careful fusion of military action, diplomatic engagement, and economic measures—exemplified by the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The operation ended with Pakistan calling for a cessation of hostilities within 88 hours, underscoring the operation's strategic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

Haiti's Child Soldiers: A Nation in Crisis

 Global
2
IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

IMF Urges Embrace of Digital Currency Transition

 United States
3
South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

 Global
4
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025