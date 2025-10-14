Mystery Deepens in Haryana: ASI and IPS Officers' Suspicious Deaths Under Investigation

Tensions escalated in Haryana as the family of ASI Sandeep refused to release his body to authorities, even as Rohtak ASP Pratik Agrawal and SDM Ashish Kumar met with them. Sandeep's body was discovered under suspicious circumstances near an agricultural field in Ladhot village.

Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, confirmed that the deceased was an honest and hardworking ASI in the Haryana Police's Cyber Cell. A forensic team is investigating the incident with the hopes of uncovering more details surrounding Sandeep's death.

This event coincides with the suspicious death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar at his Chandigarh residence. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with senior Haryana Congress leaders, met with Kumar's family to offer condolences and acknowledge his integrity.

As the investigation continues, Chandigarh Police have issued a notice to IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, Kumar's widow, requesting access to his laptop, deemed crucial for the investigation. The Special Investigation Team suspects the device holds vital information, including the original draft of a suicide note.

Authorities plan to send the laptop to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for digital examination to ascertain the authenticity of the suicide note and other related data. However, Amneet P Kumar has yet to comply with the request.

(With inputs from agencies.)