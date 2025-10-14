Shimla's Eco-Friendly Revolution: India's Largest Ropeway Gets Green Light
The MoEFCC has granted Stage-1 approval for a transport ropeway in Shimla, set to be the world's second-largest. The 13.79 km project, with a budget of Rs. 1734.70 crore, aims to reduce traffic, cut carbon emissions, and boost sustainable mobility while creating local employment opportunities.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted preliminary approval under the Forest Conservation Act for a transport ropeway project in Shimla. This project, announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, aims to be the world's second-largest and India's biggest ropeway, providing an eco-friendly transport solution.
Deputy CM Agnihotri emphasized that Shimla's 13.79-kilometre ropeway will modernize the city's transport system. "Stage-1 approval under the FCA has been granted," Agnihotri stated. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and promote sustainable urban mobility.
Allocated a budget of Rs. 1734.70 crore, the ropeway will connect major city points, with compliance to environmental norms being a priority. Agnihotri lauded the project as a 'Green Himachal' initiative, offering employment and enriching the tourism experience while ensuring strict adherence to environmental guidelines.
