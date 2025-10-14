Shimla's Eco-Friendly Revolution: India's Largest Ropeway Gets Green Light

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has granted preliminary approval under the Forest Conservation Act for a transport ropeway project in Shimla. This project, announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, aims to be the world's second-largest and India's biggest ropeway, providing an eco-friendly transport solution.

Deputy CM Agnihotri emphasized that Shimla's 13.79-kilometre ropeway will modernize the city's transport system. "Stage-1 approval under the FCA has been granted," Agnihotri stated. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion, lower carbon emissions, and promote sustainable urban mobility.

Allocated a budget of Rs. 1734.70 crore, the ropeway will connect major city points, with compliance to environmental norms being a priority. Agnihotri lauded the project as a 'Green Himachal' initiative, offering employment and enriching the tourism experience while ensuring strict adherence to environmental guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)