Left Menu

Government Executes Major High Court Judge Transfer

The Indian government has announced the transfer of multiple High Court judges as recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, impacting several jurisdictions including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Kerala. This reshuffling, aimed at streamlining judicial appointments, underscores the Collegium's influential role in the judiciary's administrative process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:47 IST
Government Executes Major High Court Judge Transfer
Representative Image (Photo: Ministry of Law and Justice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping move to realign judicial appointments, the Central government has executed a series of judge transfers across various High Courts nationwide. This decision comes following the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium in August of this year.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification detailing the transfers, which include Justices Dinesh Mehta and Avneesh Jhingan from the Rajasthan High Court and Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha from the Kerala High Court to the Delhi High Court. Notably, Delhi High Court Justices Arun Monga and Tara Vitasta Ganju have been reassigned to the Rajasthan and Karnataka High Courts, respectively.

Further transfers involve Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh and Justice Donadi Ramesh from Allahabad to the same court. The reshuffle, which impacts additional regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madras, is part of a broader strategy approved by the Supreme Court Collegium to enhance judicial efficiency under the guidance of Article 222 of the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

South Africa's Triumphant World Cup Qualifying Journey Amidst Drama

 Global
2
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global
3
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
4
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025