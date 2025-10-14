Government Executes Major High Court Judge Transfer

In a sweeping move to realign judicial appointments, the Central government has executed a series of judge transfers across various High Courts nationwide. This decision comes following the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium in August of this year.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification detailing the transfers, which include Justices Dinesh Mehta and Avneesh Jhingan from the Rajasthan High Court and Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha from the Kerala High Court to the Delhi High Court. Notably, Delhi High Court Justices Arun Monga and Tara Vitasta Ganju have been reassigned to the Rajasthan and Karnataka High Courts, respectively.

Further transfers involve Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh and Justice Donadi Ramesh from Allahabad to the same court. The reshuffle, which impacts additional regions such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madras, is part of a broader strategy approved by the Supreme Court Collegium to enhance judicial efficiency under the guidance of Article 222 of the Indian Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)