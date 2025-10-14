Left Menu

Markets Bounce Back as Fed Eases Financial Concerns

The Dow and S&P 500 turned positive following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement regarding the potential end of the central bank's balance sheet runoff, alleviating investors' worries about tight financial conditions. Earlier, Nasdaq showed a slight drop despite gains in Dow and S&P 500.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:03 IST
Markets Bounce Back as Fed Eases Financial Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The markets witnessed a positive turn on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the balance sheet runoff might end soon, bringing relief to investors concerned about restrictive financial conditions.

As of 12:27 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed by 216.82 points or 0.47% to stand at 46,284.03. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 managed a modest gain of 3.08 points, or 0.05%, elevating it to 6,657.80.

However, the Nasdaq Composite index experienced a minor decline, losing 78.01 points or 0.34%, resulting in a new level of 22,617.72 amidst the mixed market reactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hook Judgment

Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alex Jones' Appeal Over $1.4 Billion Sandy Hoo...

 Global
2
US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

US Military Strikes Make Waves in Southern Caribbean

 Global
3
Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

Trump Criticizes Putin's Stance on Ukraine War

 United States
4
Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

Fed's QT Endgame: Liquidity Tension and Market Stability

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025