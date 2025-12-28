Tragedy in the Skies: Paragliding Accident at Bir Billing Raises Safety Concerns

An experienced pilot tragically lost his life when a tandem paraglider malfunctioned and crashed in Kangra district, officials reported.

The accident occurred last Friday evening at Bir Billing, internationally famous for paragliding, when the paraglider encountered problems shortly after takeoff. The crash proved fatal for Mohan Singh, the pilot, while the accompanying tourist sustained injuries.

Efforts to determine the cause, whether technical fault, human error, or weather-related, are underway. This incident raises fresh concerns about the safety of adventure sports, prompting a thorough investigation into equipment checks and pilot certification procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)