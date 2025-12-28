Tragedy in the Skies: Paragliding Accident at Bir Billing Raises Safety Concerns
A tragic paragliding incident at India's Bir Billing site resulted in the death of experienced pilot Mohan Singh, following a tandem paraglider malfunction. The tourist accompanying him survived with injuries. Authorities are investigating potential causes, highlighting concerns about safety measures at adventure sports destinations.
An experienced pilot tragically lost his life when a tandem paraglider malfunctioned and crashed in Kangra district, officials reported.
The accident occurred last Friday evening at Bir Billing, internationally famous for paragliding, when the paraglider encountered problems shortly after takeoff. The crash proved fatal for Mohan Singh, the pilot, while the accompanying tourist sustained injuries.
Efforts to determine the cause, whether technical fault, human error, or weather-related, are underway. This incident raises fresh concerns about the safety of adventure sports, prompting a thorough investigation into equipment checks and pilot certification procedures.
