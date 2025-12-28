Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Paragliding Accident at Bir Billing Raises Safety Concerns

A tragic paragliding incident at India's Bir Billing site resulted in the death of experienced pilot Mohan Singh, following a tandem paraglider malfunction. The tourist accompanying him survived with injuries. Authorities are investigating potential causes, highlighting concerns about safety measures at adventure sports destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 28-12-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 08:43 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Paragliding Accident at Bir Billing Raises Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An experienced pilot tragically lost his life when a tandem paraglider malfunctioned and crashed in Kangra district, officials reported.

The accident occurred last Friday evening at Bir Billing, internationally famous for paragliding, when the paraglider encountered problems shortly after takeoff. The crash proved fatal for Mohan Singh, the pilot, while the accompanying tourist sustained injuries.

Efforts to determine the cause, whether technical fault, human error, or weather-related, are underway. This incident raises fresh concerns about the safety of adventure sports, prompting a thorough investigation into equipment checks and pilot certification procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

 India
2
Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

 Nepal
3
Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

 India
4
GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025