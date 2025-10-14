Demand for Action Mounts in Haryana IPS Officer's Suspicious Death

The suspicious death of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has led a prominent 31-member committee to urge swift action from both the Haryana government and the Chandigarh administration. The committee plans to submit a memorandum to the Haryana Governor, highlighting the perceived inaction and underscoring their demands for a thorough investigation.

Committee spokesperson Jai Narayan announced this decision at a press conference, stressing their two-day ultimatum to meet the demands or face further consequences. Among their grievances is the lack of response regarding the deaths of both Kumar and an Assistant Sub-Inspector found under mysterious circumstances in Rohtak.

Meanwhile, political figures like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Chirag Paswan have met with Kumar's family, expressing condolences and calling for prompt resolution. The inquiry has intensified with steps to recover key evidence, such as Kumar's laptop, to unravel the circumstances around his untimely death.

