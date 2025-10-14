Indian Armed Forces Decimate Pakistani Air Bases After Failed Drone Attack

In a decisive military action, the Indian Armed Forces targeted and destroyed 11 Pakistani air bases after a botched drone assault by Pakistan, revealed Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai. The precision strikes resulted in the destruction of high-value assets, including a C-130 class aircraft, an Airborne Early Warning (AEW) plane, and several fighter jets, according to the Director General of Military Operations.

Lt Gen Ghai highlighted the crucial role of India's air defense system in thwarting the attack. He described the Pakistani drone attempt as a 'dismal failure,' attributing it to India's comprehensive air defense strategy which countered the aggression effectively.

Following the Pakistani provocation, the Indian Air Force initiated precise overnight strikes on May 9 and 10, targeting and damaging significant Pakistani military infrastructure including air bases, hangars, and radars. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy remained strategically positioned in the Arabian Sea, ready to respond to any escalation.

The military's response was part of a broader operational strategy following the Pahalgam terror attack. Both countries eventually agreed to cease hostilities after discussions between their military officials, marking the end of the confrontation.

