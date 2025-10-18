Himachal Pradesh fire services issues advisory ahead of Diwali

In view of the Diwali Celebrations in the State, the Himachal Pradesh Fire Services has issued 'Do's and Don'ts' for fire safety during Diwali. As per the advisory, people are advised to purchase firecrackers from licensed vendors and to ensure that they purchase quality firecrackers that are legally approved to minimise the risk of accidents. Apart from this, firecrackers should be burst in open spaces and light crackers in open areas, such as parks or large grounds, away from buildings, vehicles, and flammable substances.

A bucket of water must be kept nearby, and always have water handy in case of fire emergencies. It is recommended to prefer wearing cotton garments to reduce the risk of fire-related injuries, as synthetic fabrics can catch fire easily. Always have an adult supervising children while bursting crackers to ensure they follow safety measures. After bursting crackers, dispose of the used ones in a bucket of water to prevent any leftover sparks from igniting. Avoid lighting multiple firecrackers together to prevent unexpected explosions. Stand at a safe distance from the firecracker after lighting it to avoid injuries. Always light firecrackers while considering the wind direction to prevent them from blowing towards homes or people, the advisory said.

According to the advisory, never light firecrackers inside homes, near windows or other confined spaces. Avoid wearing loose garments, which can easily catch fire. Keep firecrackers away from items like dry leaves, gas cylinders or vehicles. If a firecracker fails to ignite, do not try to relight it. Wait for a few minutes and then safely dispose of it. Make sure firecrackers are not set off in areas that could block exits or escape routes in case of fire. Never leave oil lamps, candles or diyas unattended, especially near curtains or combustible materials. In case of any injury or burn, immediately seek medical help. Do not attempt home remedies without proper guidance, the advisory further said.

Earlier Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to the people of the state on Saturday, urging them to celebrate the festival with joy, unity, and enthusiasm. "Diwali is a festival of light, harmony, and happiness. I extend my best wishes to all citizens of the state and hope everyone celebrates this festival with joy and devotion," said the Chief Minister while speaking to mediapersons in Shimla.

When asked about the appointment of the new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president, CM Sukhu said that the decision would be taken soon by the party's high command. "When the Congress president for Himachal Pradesh is finalised, I will inform you. I do not wish to comment on social media discussions, as many of those are often inaccurate or partially true," he remarked. (ANI)

