Left Menu

Lebanese army says it has achieved goal of state monopoly on arms in the south in 'effective and tangible way'

The army had set a year-end deadline to clear non-state weaponry ⁠from ‌southern ⁠Lebanon, which borders Israel, before moving on to other ‍areas of the country. It said it had ​extended operational control over the south, except ⁠for areas still occupied by Israeli troops.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:24 IST
Lebanese army says it has achieved goal of state monopoly on arms in the south in 'effective and tangible way'
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese army said on Thursday that ‌it had achieved the goal of a state monopoly ⁠on arms in the country's south in an "effective and tangible way", but said there was more ​work to be done to clear ‍unexploded ordnance and tunnels in the area. The army had set a year-end deadline to clear non-state weaponry ⁠from ‌southern ⁠Lebanon, which borders Israel, before moving on to other ‍areas of the country.

It said it had ​extended operational control over the south, except ⁠for areas still occupied by Israeli troops. The statement ⁠did not mention Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which fought a year-long war with ⁠Israel that ended in a 2024 ceasefire that ⁠stipulated ‌that only Lebanon's state security forces were allowed to carry arms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: Chairman Abhishek Dev

APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: C...

 India
2
European shares' momentum wanes as investors weigh earnings, geopolitics

European shares' momentum wanes as investors weigh earnings, geopolitics

 Global
3
ED transferred TMC data, poll strategies into their system during raids at I-PAC office, which is a crime, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee.

ED transferred TMC data, poll strategies into their system during raids at I...

 India
4
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT r...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026