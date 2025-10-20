Left Menu

IMD Alerts: Thunderstorms Predicted in Odisha, Heavy Rainfall Across Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and moderate rainfall in Odisha, with potential for a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu faces severe waterlogging and continuous rain, with heavy showers expected across multiple districts, prompting state-wide precautionary measures and government oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:58 IST
IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued a weather alert, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next 24 hours. According to IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty, a low-pressure area is anticipated to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal, likely moving northwest to intensify into a depression.

In response, the IMD has advised farmers and residents to exercise caution. Odisha is expected to witness isolated rainfall initially, with increased activity predicted on the 24th. The advisory applies to the capital, Bhubaneswar, which will also experience thunderstorm activity, as highlighted by Mohanty's statement to ANI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is grappling with severe waterlogging, particularly in Thoothukudi, following four consecutive days of heavy rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicts widespread rain across Tamil Nadu for the next six days, highlighting heavy showers in several districts between October 23 and 25. State authorities, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, have reviewed preparedness measures in anticipation of the monsoon's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

