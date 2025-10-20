Fire in the Gulf: MV Falcon's Fiery Ordeal

A critical operation was initiated on Monday to recover the MV Falcon, a liquefied petroleum gas tanker engulfed in flames and drifting in the Gulf of Aden after an explosion on October 18, according to maritime security sources. The vessel, flying the Cameroon flag, was fully loaded when it exploded at 0700 GMT while near Yemen, forcing most of its 26 crew members to evacuate.

The blast's origin remains uncertain, with initial assessments hinting at an accident linked to the cargo. The European Union's naval mission Aspides and maritime sources confirmed two crew members are still missing. Fortunately, the surviving crew was rescued by passing ships and transported safely to Djibouti.

A private company has assumed the salvage task, reports Aspides. A firefighting ship was seen alongside the MV Falcon, working to extinguish the fire. Rescue ops are ongoing as the tanker was en route from Sohar Port in Oman to Djibouti when disaster struck. Meanwhile, Houthi officials denied involvement despite previous regional aggression aimed at asserting solidarity with Palestine.