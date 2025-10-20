Left Menu

Fire in the Gulf: MV Falcon's Fiery Ordeal

The MV Falcon, a Cameroon-flagged gas tanker, caught fire following an explosion in the Gulf of Aden on October 18. Efforts are underway to control the blaze. Most crew members have been rescued, but two remain missing. The explosion's cause is believed to be cargo-related.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:12 IST
Fire in the Gulf: MV Falcon's Fiery Ordeal
  • Country:
  • Greece

A critical operation was initiated on Monday to recover the MV Falcon, a liquefied petroleum gas tanker engulfed in flames and drifting in the Gulf of Aden after an explosion on October 18, according to maritime security sources. The vessel, flying the Cameroon flag, was fully loaded when it exploded at 0700 GMT while near Yemen, forcing most of its 26 crew members to evacuate.

The blast's origin remains uncertain, with initial assessments hinting at an accident linked to the cargo. The European Union's naval mission Aspides and maritime sources confirmed two crew members are still missing. Fortunately, the surviving crew was rescued by passing ships and transported safely to Djibouti.

A private company has assumed the salvage task, reports Aspides. A firefighting ship was seen alongside the MV Falcon, working to extinguish the fire. Rescue ops are ongoing as the tanker was en route from Sohar Port in Oman to Djibouti when disaster struck. Meanwhile, Houthi officials denied involvement despite previous regional aggression aimed at asserting solidarity with Palestine.

TRENDING

1
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
2
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
3
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025