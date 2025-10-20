Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Shakes Kazakhstan's Energy Output

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Orenburg gas plant has significantly impacted Kazakhstan's Karachaganak oil and gas field, causing production to drop by up to 30%. This development is part of Ukraine's strategy to disrupt Russian fuel supplies. The situation remains fluid as Gazprom contemplates resuming gas intake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:27 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Shakes Kazakhstan's Energy Output
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Orenburg gas plant has forced Kazakhstan to significantly reduce output at its Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field. Industry insiders, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, reported a drop in production by 25% to 30%.

The Orenburg plant, one of the world's largest gas processing facilities, was hit as part of Ukraine's intensified efforts to disrupt Russian fuel lines. Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed the suspension of gas intake, while Ukraine acknowledged attacks on the Orenburg and Samara regions.

Karachaganak's production on Monday was down to 25,000-28,000 metric tons per day from the typical output of 35,000-35,500 metric tons. The decrease came as the consortium, including major firms like Chevron, Shell, and Eni, managed a complex interplay between oil and gas outputs linked by shared processing constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

Guilty Verdict in Prison Guard Murder Case Sparks Reaction

 United States
2
Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

Fragile Ceasefire: Navigating Peace Amidst Uncertainty

 Global
3
Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

Cloud Chaos: Amazon's AWS Outage Ripples Across the Internet

 United Kingdom
4
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025