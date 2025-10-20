Ukrainian Drone Strike Shakes Kazakhstan's Energy Output

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Orenburg gas plant has forced Kazakhstan to significantly reduce output at its Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field. Industry insiders, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, reported a drop in production by 25% to 30%.

The Orenburg plant, one of the world's largest gas processing facilities, was hit as part of Ukraine's intensified efforts to disrupt Russian fuel lines. Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed the suspension of gas intake, while Ukraine acknowledged attacks on the Orenburg and Samara regions.

Karachaganak's production on Monday was down to 25,000-28,000 metric tons per day from the typical output of 35,000-35,500 metric tons. The decrease came as the consortium, including major firms like Chevron, Shell, and Eni, managed a complex interplay between oil and gas outputs linked by shared processing constraints.

