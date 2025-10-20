Booze Battle: Industry vs. WHO on Alcohol Policies

The global alcohol industry is stepping up its efforts to influence alcohol policies worldwide. This summer, major players such as Belgium's beer industry, Mexican tequila producers, and Heineken have been lobbying governments to resist stricter WHO-recommended regulations on alcohol, Reuters reveals.

The industry's pushback comes as WHO maintains its stance that there is no risk-free level of drinking, linking alcohol consumption to increased risks of cancer and other diseases. However, industry leaders argue that moderate drinking poses minimal risks, complicating the narrative with scientific debates and lobbying tactics.

A new U.N.-backed agreement aimed at tackling non-communicable diseases, some linked to alcohol, has become a focal point in this clash. Industry lobbying has led to the watering down of initial WHO-backed proposals, reflecting a significant triumph for the sector, which continues to argue for policies distinguishing between moderate and harmful consumption.