Booze Battle: Industry vs. WHO on Alcohol Policies

The global alcohol industry, including Belgian beers, Mexican tequila makers, and Heineken, is lobbying against WHO's tougher alcohol policies. As the WHO claims no risk-free drinking level, industry leaders argue for moderation benefits, influencing U.N. agreements on non-communicable diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:23 IST
The global alcohol industry is stepping up its efforts to influence alcohol policies worldwide. This summer, major players such as Belgium's beer industry, Mexican tequila producers, and Heineken have been lobbying governments to resist stricter WHO-recommended regulations on alcohol, Reuters reveals.

The industry's pushback comes as WHO maintains its stance that there is no risk-free level of drinking, linking alcohol consumption to increased risks of cancer and other diseases. However, industry leaders argue that moderate drinking poses minimal risks, complicating the narrative with scientific debates and lobbying tactics.

A new U.N.-backed agreement aimed at tackling non-communicable diseases, some linked to alcohol, has become a focal point in this clash. Industry lobbying has led to the watering down of initial WHO-backed proposals, reflecting a significant triumph for the sector, which continues to argue for policies distinguishing between moderate and harmful consumption.

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

