Leaders Exchange Diwali Cheers: Modi Visits VP Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan to exchange Diwali greetings at the Vice-President's Enclave. Both leaders shared warm wishes to mark the festival. Diwali, known for symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, encourages community support and positive values.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan with PM Modi. (Photo/Vice-President of India/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali wishes in a meeting with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave. The leaders exchanged festive greetings, highlighting the spirit of the festival.

Radhakrishnan used the occasion to emphasize Diwali's essence, which celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil and casts light on the values of generosity and inclusive support for the underprivileged. His message spread positivity and the importance of national progress through ethical living.

Modi also addressed the nation with Diwali greetings, wishing all citizens harmony, happiness, and prosperity. Diwali, a five-day celebration, begins with Dhanteras and includes traditional rituals and family gatherings.

