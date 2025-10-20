Leaders Exchange Diwali Cheers: Modi Visits VP Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali wishes in a meeting with Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan at the Vice-President's Enclave. The leaders exchanged festive greetings, highlighting the spirit of the festival.

Radhakrishnan used the occasion to emphasize Diwali's essence, which celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil and casts light on the values of generosity and inclusive support for the underprivileged. His message spread positivity and the importance of national progress through ethical living.

Modi also addressed the nation with Diwali greetings, wishing all citizens harmony, happiness, and prosperity. Diwali, a five-day celebration, begins with Dhanteras and includes traditional rituals and family gatherings.

