Odisha's Ambitious Potato Cultivation Plan
The Odisha government aims to cultivate potatoes on over 50,000 acres this year. Deputy CM KV Singh Deo is overseeing the initiative, directing officials to ensure quality seeds are supplied to farmers to achieve self-reliance in potato production. Additional plans include cultivating onions, chillies, and garlic.
The Odisha government has set a target to cultivate potatoes on more than 50,000 acres of land this year, an official announced on Thursday.
Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo presided over a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar to discuss the initiative, emphasizing the need for quality seed distribution to farmers in a bid to make the state self-reliant in potato production.
The Agriculture Department is tasked with supplying about 3 lakh potato seeds starting early November, coordinated by block-wise demand. Beyond potatoes, the government plans to cultivate onions, chillies, and garlic across thousands of hectares, the official added.
(With inputs from agencies.)