Odisha's Ambitious Potato Cultivation Plan

The Odisha government has set a target to cultivate potatoes on more than 50,000 acres of land this year, an official announced on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo presided over a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar to discuss the initiative, emphasizing the need for quality seed distribution to farmers in a bid to make the state self-reliant in potato production.

The Agriculture Department is tasked with supplying about 3 lakh potato seeds starting early November, coordinated by block-wise demand. Beyond potatoes, the government plans to cultivate onions, chillies, and garlic across thousands of hectares, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)