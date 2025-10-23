Left Menu

Argentine Beef Surge Sparks U.S. Ranchers' Fury

The Trump administration's decision to increase low-tariff imports of Argentine beef has angered U.S. cattle ranchers. The move, aimed at reducing beef prices, led to concerns among farmers about threats to their livelihoods. Cattle supplies are already low due to drought impacts, limited domestic production, and strong consumer demand.

Updated: 23-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:45 IST
The Trump administration's decision to quadruple the low-tariff import quota for Argentine beef has sparked outrage among U.S cattle ranchers. Officials hope the increased quota, now at 80,000 metric tons, will lower grocery store beef prices amid soaring U.S. beef demands fueled by tight cattle supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to boost the domestic cattle population, yet ranchers express dismay over increased imports threatening local producers. Despite Trump's past support from ranchers, they argue that the government's policies undermine their livelihoods and the cattle industry's foundations.

Adding to ranchers' grievances is frustration over a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina, which has already affected U.S. soybean exports to China. Officials acknowledge the complexities of balancing consumer interests with producer interests, as drought and feeding costs strain the cattle industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

