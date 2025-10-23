Putin Warns Against Pressure Tactics and Risks of Escalation

In a defiant statement, President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia would resist any pressure from the United States or other nations, warning of a severe response to any hostile actions on Russian soil.

Putin criticized U.S. sanctions as provocative but downplayed their impact on Russia's economy, citing confidence in the nation's energy sector. He asserted that no country of dignity would concede under pressure.

Addressing tensions with Ukraine and recent reports on missile capabilities, Putin described them as escalation attempts, cautioning that any attacks on Russia would be met with grave consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)