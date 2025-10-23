Left Menu

Sebi Proposes New Standard for Mutual Fund Folios to Boost Compliance

Sebi has proposed a standardized process for opening mutual fund folios, ensuring compliance with KYC norms. The proposal addresses instances where folios were opened before KYC completion, causing operational issues for investors and fund houses. AMCs will create folios post-verification, and public feedback is sought by November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) put forth a proposal on Thursday aimed at standardizing the procedure for opening mutual fund folios and making initial investments. The goal is to ensure these folios are created only after comprehensive verification.

This proposal addresses concerns arising from situations where folios were activated before the successful completion of Know Your Client (KYC) verification by KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs). Sebi has observed that current workflows occasionally lead to KYC non-compliance, posing challenges for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and investors alike.

Under the new recommendations, AMCs will establish folios only after proper document verification per KYC norms, forwarding these to KRAs for conclusive validation. Investments will be permitted once KRAs certify the folio's compliance. Sebi has invited public input on this proposal, with a feedback deadline of November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people: PM at Bihar rally, apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi.

Those who carry copy of Constitution in their hand are simply misleading peo...

 India
2
Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

Unveiling the Secrets of Venomous Snake Bites: A High-Speed Revelation

 Australia
3
Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

Monsoon Fury: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Hit by Heavy Rainfall

 India
4
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Camp

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Promise Fulfilled: Water Pipeline Launched at BSF Cam...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025