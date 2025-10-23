EU Tightens Grip with 19th Sanctions Package Against Russia

The European Union has enacted a new series of sanctions against Russia, its 19th package to date, in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This latest round includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports and targets a variety of international entities, such as Chinese refiners and Central Asian banks.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the sanctions aim to disrupt Russian financial channels supporting the invasion of Ukraine. The measures also place restrictions on Russian diplomats' movements and involve investment bans in designated Russian economic zones.

The sanctions affect contracts involving Russian LNG in two phases, with short-term contracts ending within six months and long-term ones by 2027. Additionally, the EU will expand its criteria for listing ports in third countries in future sanctions. Other targets include shadow fleet vessels and companies aiding Russian tanker registrations, plus individuals involved in trafficking Ukrainian children.

(With inputs from agencies.)