Sanctions Squeeze: Trump Targets Russia's Oil Titans

U.S. President Trump imposes sanctions on Russian oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil, aiming to pressure Russia into ending its war in Ukraine. This move marks a significant shift in strategy and prompts a global rise in oil prices, with international reactions from China and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 04:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday enforced sanctions on Russia's major oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil. This effort seeks to compel the Kremlin to end its persistent conflict in Ukraine, resulting in a 5% surge in global oil prices.

The repercussions of this decision are far-reaching, with China halting Russian oil imports and India planning significant reductions in crude imports. The sanctions signal Trump's intent to financially pressure Russia, despite previous discussions of a potential summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to address the ongoing war.

While Putin dismisses the sanctions as ineffective, claiming the Russian economy's resilience and importance to international markets, the geopolitical tension escalates. European and U.S. allies tread carefully, considering the broader impacts on global energy supplies and the complex Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

