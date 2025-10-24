Mysterious Death of Woman Sparks Murder Investigation in Begumpet

A woman has been found dead with injuries to her face and body in front of the Sri Sathya Tiffin and Meals Centre in Begumpet, Hyderabad, according to local police sources. The victim, identified as Lisa, is believed to be in her early thirties, though her exact age remains unverified.

Police received an alert at approximately 7:20 AM on Thursday about an unconscious woman lying in front of the eatery. Officers discovered Lisa, thought to be between 30 and 35 years old and of Assamese origin. She was found dead at the scene, with a quarter liquor bottle and food items nearby, suggesting possible foul play. A murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed, following a complaint by Potamachetti Pandu, the owner of a nearby tea stall.

The complainant, familiar with Lisa, suspects foul play, indicating the possibility of murder by unknown individuals. The local police, led by Panjagutta Inspector M. Ramakrishna, have commenced an investigation, gathering evidence from the scene. This tragic event follows another incident last month, where a woman was found dead at a boyfriend's residence in Hyderabad.