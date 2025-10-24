Saab's Global Expansion: The Future of Gripen Fighter Jet Production

In a recent interview with Reuters, Saab's CEO discussed the company's ability to significantly ramp up production of the Gripen fighter jet if required. This statement indicates Saab's readiness to meet increasing defense demands globally.

The CEO also revealed plans to establish production facilities in more countries, contingent upon a potential order from Ukraine. This move could significantly boost Saab's international manufacturing presence.

Such strategic expansions highlight Saab's proactive approach in adapting to evolving geopolitical landscapes and increasing defense needs worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)