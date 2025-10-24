European Shares Hit Record High Amid Optimistic Market Signals

European shares closed at a new record on Friday, buoyed by unexpected U.S. inflation data and optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. Investors reflected on numerous corporate earnings, driving the continent-wide STOXX 600 index up by 0.2%, with London's FTSE 100 also setting a new peak.

The weekly market performance was notably strong in consumer-facing and energy sectors, the latter gaining after increased U.S. sanctions on Russian suppliers due to geopolitical tensions. Market dynamics were heavily influenced by the U.S. federal stance, with rate expectations impacting Europe significantly, according to market analyst Christoph Schon.

Industrial companies significantly contributed to the market's positive trajectory. Lifco rose by 10% following robust quarterly results, while defense company Saab boosted its forecast, aiding its shares to climb 6.1%. Meanwhile, financial stocks saw purchasers leaning into strong reports from groups like LSEG Group and NatWest.

