Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Bhaiya Dooj, Highlights Cultural Legacy

During a visit to the Champawat district on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in the Bhaiya Dooj ceremony, known locally as Chyuda Poojan, in Banbasa and Tanakpur. The event was organized by local women who demonstrated the age-old traditions of Kumaon, specifically through the ceremonial ritual.

This sacred tradition, which symbolizes the bond between brothers and sisters, saw prayers offered for the Chief Minister's longevity and well-being, underscoring the community's dedication to preserving their cultural heritage. In response, Dhami expressed gratitude for the heartfelt reception and highlighted the importance of such festivals in maintaining cultural connections within Uttarakhand.

Concluding his visit, the Chief Minister attended an evening prayer session at Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur. The spiritual ceremony not only celebrates the region's natural allure but has also bolstered tourism and created job opportunities, as the ritual draws devotees to Purnagiri.

(With inputs from agencies.)