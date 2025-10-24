Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Bhaiya Dooj, Highlights Cultural Legacy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Bhaiya Dooj ceremony in Champawat district, showcasing the traditions of Kumaon. He expressed gratitude for the local women's warmth and emphasized the importance of cultural roots. Later, he visited Sharda Ghat, promoting tourism and regional development with prayers for prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:15 IST
Uttarakhand CM Celebrates Bhaiya Dooj, Highlights Cultural Legacy
Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in Bhaiya Dooj event (Photo: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a visit to the Champawat district on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in the Bhaiya Dooj ceremony, known locally as Chyuda Poojan, in Banbasa and Tanakpur. The event was organized by local women who demonstrated the age-old traditions of Kumaon, specifically through the ceremonial ritual.

This sacred tradition, which symbolizes the bond between brothers and sisters, saw prayers offered for the Chief Minister's longevity and well-being, underscoring the community's dedication to preserving their cultural heritage. In response, Dhami expressed gratitude for the heartfelt reception and highlighted the importance of such festivals in maintaining cultural connections within Uttarakhand.

Concluding his visit, the Chief Minister attended an evening prayer session at Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur. The spiritual ceremony not only celebrates the region's natural allure but has also bolstered tourism and created job opportunities, as the ritual draws devotees to Purnagiri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

Meta and Reliance Join Forces in AI Venture

 India
2
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
3
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
4
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025