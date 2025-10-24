India's Naval Power Boosted with Delivery of First Indigenous ASW Shallow Water Craft 'Mahe'
The Indian Navy has received 'Mahe', the first indigenously designed and constructed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, enhancing its maritime security. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, the vessel underscores India's self-reliance, being over 80% indigenous, and bolsters operations with advanced anti-submarine technology.
The Indian Navy's capabilities received a substantial boost with the delivery of 'Mahe', the first of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) by Cochin Shipyard Limited. The Ministry of Defence announced the vessel's arrival on Friday, marking a step forward for India's maritime security.
Named after the historic port town in Puducherry, 'Mahe' is a testament to India's naval ingenuity, designed and constructed indigenously by CSL. The vessel, which measures approximately 78 meters and displaces around 1,100 tons, is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for underwater surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations, and coastal anti-submarine warfare, including torpedoes and multifunctional anti-submarine rockets.
The integration of ASW SWCs like 'Mahe' significantly augments the Indian Navy's anti-submarine capabilities, enhancing security in coastal waters. Boasting over 80% indigenous content, this milestone aligns with the Government of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, reinforcing self-reliance and naval prowess.
