Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Weavers: A New Dawn for Textiles

During a recent meeting, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Rakesh Sachan, along with Minister of State Ravindra Jaiswal, engaged in discussions about financial facilities provided under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Weavers Electricity Flat Rate Scheme. Weavers and their representatives expressed their concerns and suggestions for a fair electricity subsidy and improvements in the textile industry within the district. Anil Sagar, Additional Chief Secretary, highlighted the ongoing welfare schemes benefiting handloom and powerloom weavers.

Sagar revealed that approximately 400,000 weavers in the state are direct beneficiaries of electricity subsidies, with around Rs 900 crore disbursed annually. He encouraged weavers to adopt solarization, which promises significant reductions in electricity expenses, and suggested equipping them with modern machinery. Former Legislative Council member Ashok Dhawan remarked that textiles, following agriculture, is the most significant cottage industry in Purvanchal, emphasizing the importance of facilitating weavers to promote local craftsmanship.

Minister Ravindra Jaiswal recognized Banaras for making the Banarasi sarees globally renowned, and underlined the government's commitment to advancing weavers' welfare. The Prime Minister's gift of a NIFT center to Banaras is a step towards educating weaver children in new technologies. Plans are on the horizon for a Textile Park in Banaras to further develop this sector, ensuring artisans have the resources to prosper domestically rather than migrate.

Minister Rakesh Sachan reassured weavers of continued support through the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Weavers Electricity Flat Rate Scheme and stressed the need to preserve their art. He announced plans for a textile park to be established on a 75-acre site in Ramna, ensuring weavers receive the necessary subsidies and technological support. The government remains committed to implementing weavers' suggestions and promoting solar energy utilization to aid in operational cost reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)