Record Surge: Solar Energy Powers India's Renewable Revolution

India has recorded a historic increase in renewable energy capacity, adding 44.5 GW by November 2025, driven primarily by solar energy. The total renewable capacity reached 253.96 GW, reflecting a significant year-on-year growth of 23%. Wind energy also saw substantial increases, contributing to India's green energy landscape.

India's renewable energy sector achieved a remarkable milestone, adding 44.5 gigawatts of capacity by November 2025, according to an official statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. This surge marks a significant growth in the country's green energy footprint, driven predominantly by solar power.

The total installed renewable energy capacity reached 253.96 gigawatts, a 23% increase compared to November 2024's 205.52 gigawatts. This year witnessed the highest-ever addition to renewable capacity, nearly doubling from the previous year's figures.

Solar energy played a critical role in this expansion, contributing 34.98 gigawatts, significantly up from 20.85 gigawatts in the same period last year. Wind energy also saw impressive gains, crossing the 50 gigawatt mark and achieving a 12.5% increase in capacity. Meanwhile, rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana reached 25 lakh households, highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

