Record Stock Surges Amid Tame Inflation News Awaited Fed Decision

Major U.S. stock indexes soared to record highs following unexpectedly low inflation figures, bolstering expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq saw notable gains. Global markets followed suit as the Fed's upcoming decisions on interest rates and trade developments continue to dominate market dynamics.

Updated: 25-10-2025 01:05 IST
Major U.S. stock indexes reached unprecedented levels on Friday, driven by the latest inflation data suggesting only a 0.3% rise in the Consumer Price Index for September, compared to the anticipated 0.4%. This news buoyed expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in its upcoming policy meeting next week.

Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, highlighted the significance of this data, indicating a move away from crisis levels seen in 2022. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 562.73 points or 1.21%, closing at 47,297.34. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also saw significant increases, rising 0.98% and 1.30% respectively.

Globally, stock markets mirrored this bullish sentiment with MSCI's global stock gauge climbing by 0.77% and the European STOXX 600 index gaining 0.23%. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remained stable amid geopolitical developments, and U.S. Treasury yields saw minor movements influenced by consumer sentiment data and inflation expectations.

